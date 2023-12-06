Sunyani Clergy Steps Up, Raising GHC 38,000 for Lifesaving Footbridges

The Sunyani Clergy has successfully raised GHC 38,000 as seed money for the construction of footbridges in Sunyani. This initiative aims to provide a safe and convenient way for students to cross roads, ensuring their safety during their commute to and from school and facilitating easier access to educational facilities.

The breakfast meeting, held at the Regional Ministers Residency in Sunyani, brought together various religious leaders and heads of denominations in the Regional Capital, Sunyani.

The Meeting Chaired by Most. Rev. Bishop Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi of the Sunyani Diocese of the Catholic Church, who also serves as the President of the Catholic Bishops Conference, highlighted the importance of constructing footbridges to enhance pedestrian safety.

The Bono Regional Minister, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene, in her welcome address noted that the absence of footbridges in Sunyani has resulted in a significant number of accidents, with pedestrians, including students, frequently being struck by cars.

Recognizing this pressing issue, specific areas, such as the Main SUSEC model Entrance, Nyamaa school entrance, Rex, and Ridge cluster of Schools area, was identified as highly dangerous.

Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene, said constructing footbridges in these identified locations and other high-risk spots will have numerous benefits.

Firstly, it will significantly enhance the safety of students and pedestrians by providing a designated and protected pathway, eliminating the risk of collisions with vehicles. This will bring about a sense of security and peace of mind for students and their families.

Additionally, the construction of footbridges promotes accessibility and inclusivity in education. Students will no longer face barriers or limitations in accessing educational facilities due to dangerous road crossings.

It will ensure equal opportunities for all students, regardless of their geographical location or transportation options. Furthermore, footbridges encourage active modes of transportation like walking or cycling, contributing to the health and well-being of students while reducing reliance on motorized transportation.

She said the construction of footbridges aligns with broader urban planning goals as well. It improves traffic flow and reduces congestion caused by frequent stops for pedestrians at busy intersections, enhancing the overall infrastructure of Sunyani. This will ultimately contribute to a more efficient and sustainable transportation system within the city.

The Hon Regional Minister emphasized that the safety and security of the people of Bono Region, especially children, are the main objectives of this initiative. In addition to building footbridges in Sunyani, the Minister has plans to extend this initiative to various Municipal and District capitals within her jurisdiction.

The Clergy’s quick response and generous donations towards the project were commended by the Minister.

In closing remarks, Bishop Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi expressed gratitude to his fellow Ministers of the Gospel for their wonderful response and urged them to remain committed to the initiative.

He highlighted a letter he personally wrote to the Regional Minister three months ago, suggesting an initiative through which people can make self-contributions to develop the region.

He saw the Regional Minister’s initiative as timely and a manifestation of divine intervention.