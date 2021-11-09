Sunyani Daily Market requires washrooms to improve sanitation-Traders   

The market women in the Sunyani Municipality have appealed for washrooms to improve on sanitation at the Sunyani Daily Market.

The traders expressed worry about poor infrastructure, saying lack of toilets and urinals remained a huge challenge for sellers and buyers.

They made the appeal when Mr. Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and other key staff of the Assembly toured the market and interacted with the food stuffs, vegetable and meat sellers.

Nana Aboaa Boahemaa, the President to the Market Women Association and Dwantoahemaa of the Sunyani Traditional Area told the MCE the daily market also required expansion to avoid congestion and provide space for the traders.

She said washrooms were basic social facilities that needed to be provided to and improve on environmental sanitation.

Responding to the appeal, Mr. Kumi assured the Assembly would do “something” immediately to address the problem and asked the traders to also support the Assembly to do it.

“This is why we are here, today to listen to you and capture your concerns in our development agenda”, he said.

Mr. Kumi advised the traders to support in revenue mobilization by paying their taxes and rates promptly for the Assembly to generate the required revenue needed for development.