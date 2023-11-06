Sunyani East delegates laud NPP leadership for putting on hold primaries in constituency

Some New Patriotic Party delegates in the Sunyani East constituency have lauded the party’s leadership for putting on hold and excluding delegates from participating on the just ended the presidential primaries, which elected the Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the party’s Election 2024 Flagbearer.

According to them, “the bold decision taken by the leadership of the party is in the supreme interest of the NPP people in the entire Sunyani East constituency” and expressed their appreciation to party leadership.

About 1,300 delegates in the constituency were disenfranchised, as the NPP went to the poll on Saturday November 4, 2023.

According to party sources, a high court in Sunyani set aside the constituency album following an injunction filed by some aggrieved members of the party in relation to the constituency primaries.

The orders of the court, according to the sources followed a suit filed by four members of the party who appealed to the court to set aside the purported album used for the election, claiming it was not properly produced.

But, speaking in an interview with the media on the aftermath of the Primaries in Sunyani, the delegates said the decision by the leadership would foster and strengthen unity in the party in the constituency.

Mr Maxwell Mahama, a Communications Officer of the party in Sunyani East, said “the decision of the national leadership tells us that the NPP is a law abiding and nobody is above the party”.

“In fact what has happened yesterday in Sunyani East constituency fights against injustice in the system and encourages the party members to believe in the national leadership in doing things right”, he stated.

Another delegate, Mr Kingsley Kusi Appiah, said though some of the delegates were unhappy that they had been disenfranchised “it is appropriate we allow our internal systems and party structures to work”.

As a great party under the “strong elephant”, he indicated the NPP was founded on the pillars of democracy, hence the need for the party to allow its democratic principles to flourish.

“This would greatly make our party attractive and thereby consolidate the gains of our internal democracy”, Mr. Appiah, also a personal assistant to the Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice Afred Tuah-Yeboah, stated.