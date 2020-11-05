Mr Allan Sekyere, the Sunyani East Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to set up a Secretariat to enable him to engage constantly with his constituents if elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) in the 2020 General Election.

According to him, the constituents required a Secretariat that would enable them to present their immediate developmental challenges to the MP.

The MP’s Secretariat will serve as a linkage between the MP and his constituents and have several units – a job, counselling, entrepreneurship, innovation, and research and development units.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on Thursday, Mr Sekyere who is a lecturer at the Sunyani Technical University noted the MP’s Secretariat had eluded the constituents for a long time, a situation, he added had denied the people easy access and staying constantly with the MP.

He also promised to organize periodic town hall meetings with his constituents to account for his stewardship, establish a social contract, and offer a leadership of service to the people.

Mr Sekyere noted that the constituency lagged in development, and called on the electorate to change their voting pattern in favour of the NDC when they go to polls on December 7, and expressed the optimism the electorate would allow him to represent them in parliament in the interest of the constituency.