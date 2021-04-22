The Sunyani East Constituency of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has congratulated Mr Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, for his nomination as the Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice designate.

“The Sunyani East NPP is extremely grateful to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the nomination of Lawyer Tuah-Yeboah and we hope that he will further champion the course of the party while serving the nation”, the party said in a statement issued in Sunyani.

A statement signed by Mr Frank Musah Damtarl, the constituency Chaieman and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said “even though Mr Tuah-Yeboah lost last year’s NPP parliamentary primaries to the incumbent MP for Sunyani East, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, he played an active role in the party’s campaign activities both at the constituency and regional levels,

“The Sunyani East constituency recognizes and acknowledges the various sums of monies and large quantities of branded party T-shirts and other party paraphernalia donated by Mr Tuah-Yeboah to the constituency in support of campaign activities ahead of the 2020 elections”.

It expressed the hope that parliament would approve the president’s nominee to serve the people of the Bono Region and the NPP selflessly.

In a related development, the Concerned NPP Supporters in the Bono Region, a youth wing of the NPP has congratulated the President’s nominee for his new position.

“We congratulate Mr Tuah-Yeboah on his nomination by President Akufo-Addo as the Deputy Attorney General and Minister of justice designate awaiting parliamentary approval.

“It is no mean a feat to catch the eye of the first gentleman of the land for appointment to serve in his government and invariably one’s country” the group said in a press statement.

A copy of the statement signed by Eric Kwame Tabiri, the Convener stated “Tuah-Yeboah is reputed for being a legal luminary, good mediator and a smart politician as well. It is our fervent prayer that the exemplary qualities and skills that endeared him in the heart of the President and merited his nomination inure to the benefit of all Ghanaians”

It expressed confidence in the capacity and experiences of the President’s nominee to deliver efficient and effective service to the judicial system of the nation.

“We wish to appeal through him for the immediate prosecution of officials suspected to have committed corrupt acts while serving in the Mahama administration and in the current government if any. It’s our utmost wish that parliament approves him as soon as possible” it added.