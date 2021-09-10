Sunyani East PPP 2020 parliamentary candidate defects to NDC

Mr Francis Kusi, the Sunyani East Parliamentary Candidate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) in Election 2020 has defected to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Subsequently, Mr Kusi has submitted his resignation letter, and expressed appreciation to the leadership and supporters of the PPP for providing him the opportunity to serve the party.

He told Journalists in Sunyani his resignation and defection to the NDC was on personal grounds.

Meanwhile, a copy of the resignation letter said “I sincerely apologize for the abrupt timing of this announcement, however, due to unforseen circumstances, I have decided to resign”.

“This decision has not been easy, but I have decided that, it would be in the interest of my career advancement and future development”, it stated saying

However “I am very honoured to be serving our noble party in the capacity as a parliamentary candidate for Sunyani East constituency during the December 7, general election”, the letter stated.