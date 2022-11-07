Sunyani Ebenezer Presbyterian JHS Teachers Work Despite Strike

Some teachers at Sunyani Ebenezer Presbyterian Primary and Junior High School ‘A’ and ‘B’ on Monday defied the nationwide industrial action by teacher unions in the country.

Three teacher unions are on strike over the government’s refusal to revoke the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah, as the acting Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.

They are the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana.

But, during a visit to those schools around 0900 hours, academic work was progressing as the Ghana News Agency (GNA) sighted some teachers teaching the JHS students.

At the primary division, some of the school children were seen playing, while others were also sighted in the classrooms sleeping.

“We sympathise with the JHS students and that is why we have taken it upon ourselves to teach them”, one of the teachers told the GNA on condition of anonymity.

The situation was, however, different at the Sunyani Municipal Assembly Primary School because some of the school children were sighted teaching their colleagues. No teacher was seen at the school’s compound.

At the SUSEC Model Primary and JHS, all the classrooms were virtually empty because many of the school children did not attend school and few of them found were also sleeping at the classroom.