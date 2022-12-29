Sunyani: hospitals records 16 births on Christmas and Boxing Days

The Sunyani Regional Hospital (SRH) and the Sunyani Municipal Hospital (SMH) recorded 16 births on Christmas and Boxing days.

On Sunday, December 25, the Regional Hospital had six deliveries while there was only one birth at the Municipal Hospital, which comprised four males and three females.

The Regional Hospital recorded its first delivery of a male baby at 0447 hours whereas the last delivery, also a male baby happened at 2330 hours and the only delivery of a female baby at the Municipal Hospital was at 2345 hours.

There was only one out of the seven deliveries that went through a caesarian section at the Regional Hospital.

Madam Regina Amankwah Boahemaa, a Supervisor on duty at the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department of the SRH told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on Monday (the Boxing Day) in Sunyani.

She added, however, that as at 1100 hours that day when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the two facilities, nine more babies had been delivered, thus making the total number of babies delivered between Christmas day and the hour before noon of Boxing Day16.

Madam Boahemaa expressed joy for the safe deliveries recorded by the two hospitals and assured us that staff were available to deal with any emergency situation.