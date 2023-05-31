Sunyani in ecstatic mood as Bofoakwa returns to GPL after 16 years

It was all joy and ecstasy in Sunyani on Tuesday evening as supporters of Bofoakwa Tano Football Club and the entire football fraternity trooped to the principal streets of the Bono regional capital to celebrate the team’s qualification to premiership.

Their return to premiership ends their 16 years of soccer wilderness in the Division One league .

The supporters numbering hundreds were singing ‘jama’ songs and chanting the name of ‘Bofoakwa Tano’ while drivers tool blew the horns of their vehicles, and thus created unusual long traffic jams within the central business district of the ‘city’ immediately the match came to an end.

Bofoakwa Tano beat Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium in their play-off match decider by 7-6 on penalties after it ended one all in regulation time and remained so at the end of 30 minutes extra time.

Razak Malik, a die-hard fan of Bofoakwa Tano who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in an interview said he was elated and over-excited, saying ”today marked exactly 16 years that Bofoakwa went to relegation, so I am fascinated we are back to the GP”.