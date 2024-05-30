Sunyani Manhemaa Courts Business Community for Investment Opportunities

Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital, is extending a warm invitation to the business community, with promises of abundant opportunities and resources.

Nana Akosua Duah-Asor Sika Brayie II, the Sunyani Manhemaa, has called on entrepreneurs and investors to consider Sunyani as their next business destination.

She emphasized that the city is poised for rapid development and offers a peaceful environment ideal for business growth.

Speaking at the official opening of Electroland Ghana Limited’s Premium Showroom in Sunyani, Nana Duah Asor Sika Brayie the Manhemaa assured potential investors of maximum support and security, highlighting the availability of vast lands for business establishments.

She noted that Sunyani’s rich natural and human resources make it a prime location for various business ventures. According to her, any business entity that establishes its branch in Sunyani will not only thrive but also contribute significantly to the local economy.

Nana Duah-Asor Sika Brayie II also underscored the potential for job creation, particularly for the unemployed youth in Sunyani and its surrounding communities.

She urged business owners to take advantage of the city’s resources and conducive environment to drive their business success. By investing in Sunyani, businesses can expect strong local support and the opportunity to be part of the city’s promising growth trajectory.

Electroland Ghana Limited, the leading electronics and Appliances Company, is a major distributor of global brands such as SAMSUNG, Midea, TCL, and owner of NASCO electronics.

Nana Duah Asor Sika Brayie urged Electroland Ghana Limited to consider not just distributing products but also setting up industries and factories in Sunyani. This move, she believes, would significantly contribute to the development of the city and the Bono region as a whole. She also emphasized the importance of employing residents, urging the company to ensure that 100% of the workforce at the Sunyani branch are Sunyani indigenes.

The Sunyani Manhemaa encouraged residents to patronize Electroland Ghana Limited for their electronics and appliance needs, citing the company’s commitment to luxury and affordability. She stressed that supporting the company would enable it to provide more employment opportunities for the youth.

Nana Duah Asor Sika Brayie appealed to the CEO of Electroland Ghana Limited to uphold their corporate social responsibilities towards the Sunyani Traditional Council and the broader Sunyani community. She prayed for the company’s sustainability, expansion, and growth.

Madam Adiza Ibrahim, Marketing Manager of Electroland Ghana Limited, expressed gratitude for the warm reception from the chiefs and people of Sunyani. She noted that this is not the first time the company is opening in Sunyani but is an expansion of its existing presence. The opening of the Sunyani Premium Showroom comes with special discounts, including a 15% discount on selected items.

Madam Adiza Ibrahim cautioned the public against fraudsters posing as agents of the company. She advised against dealing with any individuals or groups claiming to represent Electroland Ghana Limited without proper verification.

Madam Adiza Ibrahim emphasized that the opening of the Sunyani Premium Showroom marks the beginning of a long-lasting relationship between Sunyani and Electroland Ghana Limited. She expressed the company’s commitment to expanding further, ensuring that Electroland outlets are easily accessible throughout the city.