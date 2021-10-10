Sunyani MCE advises school children to read widely

Mr Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive has advised school children to read widely and build on their potential to grow to become useful adults.

He told them humility and studious remained the key to academic and life success, and advised them to concentrate on their books.

Interacting with some school children in Sunyani, Mr Kumi said quality education and Godliness remained the surest legacy the government and parents could bequeath to their children for a secured future.

He also advised parents to channel their resources into the education of their children by providing them with basic learning and reading materials to augment government’s efforts to promote quality education.

Mr Kumi said he had prioritised education, and promised to create an enabling environment that would facilitate effective teaching and learning in the Municipality.

He commended the school children, selected from different schools in the Municipality, who earlier, undertook a comprehensive academic discussions on Radio programme in Sunyani to create opportunities for their children to build on their talents.