Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive has presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Municipal Directorate of Education for onward distribution among basic schools to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the Municipality.

They include 50 Veronica Buckets with metal stands, 5,000 alcohol-based hand sanitizers, liquid soaps, water receptors, several reusable nose masks and tissue papers.

Madam Owusu-Banahene, also the Bono Regional Minister designate, expressed worry about the nationwide surge of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19), and pleaded with the Directorate to do everything possible to protect school children.

She indicated that school children were vulnerable, hence the need for educational institutions and parents to ensure children washed their hands with soap, used hand sanitizers frequently and wore their nose masks.

Madam Owusu-Banahene called on the Education Directorate to intensify monitoring in basic schools to ensure that the school environment was always safe for children.

Receiving the PPE, Mr Oliver Adu, the Deputy Director, in charge of Education, Monitoring and Information System (EMIS), thanked the Municipal Assembly for the support, and gave the assurance the items would be distributed accordingly.