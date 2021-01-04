The Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene at the eve of the New Year paid a solemn visit to the homes of all the ten (10) member council of elders of New Patriotic Party in the Sunyani East Constituency and gifted each of them with assorted New Year package.

The MCE later did similar donations for the Regional Council of elders of the party who are leaving in the Sunyani Municipality Elders

In appreciating their contributions to the party, Hon. Sunyani MCE admitted that the members of the council of elders have given of their best and have contributed significantly to the formation, welfare and progress of the Party and its forbears.

She noted that the welfare of all party members is paramount to her hence the move, adding that she will continue to engage them and again offer various forms of assistance to committed party members in general within the municipality.

Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene told the elders that she will never neglect them, after fighting tooth and nail to ensure that NPP Party becomes one of the well organised political parties in Africa.

Awo-Banahene as she affectionately called reiterated that Elders or senior citizens have a lifetime of experience. Experiences that comprise a generation that has survived political oppressions and the likes in the country.

The MCE said even if a senior’s hearing or memory isn’t what it was in the past, our elders have great wisdom to impart to the current generations

“Sadly, ageism exists, even though elders are some of the most wise people in society. It’s a shame to think that an elder, with a lifetime of experience, would be overlooked for their advice.

Seniors have a lot to contribute to political parties as well as the society through their life experiences, so seeking counsel from an elder is time well spent” she in an interview after the visits.

pix: 1, Sunyani MCE with Mr Kusi, Ex-NPP Brong Ahafo Regional Secretary

From: Seth Opoku Agyemang,(Space FM) Sunyani