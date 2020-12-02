The Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene has charged New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicators to serve as party ‘evangelists’ of the good works of Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and use every available medium with their disposal to propagate the enviable achievements of the NPP government within its first term in the office.

The Sunyani MCE, also called Awo-Banahene believe that party communicators are critical in selling the message and achievements of the NPP administration stressing that the NPP cannot afford to lose the 2020 polls considering the enormous social and infrastructural development and introduction of various pro-poor policies that have all inured to the benefit of the ordinary Ghanaian.

Awo-Banahene, however, implored the communicators to focuse mainly on the government’s numerous achievements within its first four years and to equip themselves with rightful information about those achievements sector by sector.

Awo-Banahene said this when she presented GHC4,000 to support the NPP communicators in the Sunyani East and West constituency to intensify electioneering in the run-up of the December 7 polls.

Addressing a short meeting, attended by about 30 of the NPP communicators, held in Sunyani, Awo-Banahene emphasised the presidential and parliamentary elections were crucial to the NPP and asked them to eschew complacency and do vigorous political campaigns to widen the votes of the party in the elections.

Though she observed it was ‘clear and glaring’ that the NPP would win the presidential elections, and secure a majority of the parliamentary seats, it is important for the communicators to do what was necessary by selling the numerous achievements of the government to the masses.

“This is the surest way we could persuade the voting population and enhance the fortunes of our great party in this elections”, she added.

He told them that the two Constituencies Communicators of the Party has a solid team, and that, when supported they will work assiduously around the clock to maintain the Constituencies position as the strongholds of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Awo-Banahene charged the communicators to ensure that Ghanaians are not hoodwinked into voting for NDC that is not seeking the welfare of the electorate, adding that the NPP administration has shown it is the party for the people.

Awo-Banahene reiterated the quality of achievements of NPP government in various areas, either in Agriculture, health, education and infrastructure across the country that has positively affected virtually everyone in the country.

Receiving the cash donation on behalf of Bono Regional Communication Director of NPP and the entire Communication team, Gabby Korang Ababio, regional Communication team member thanked the MCE for the gesture.

He said the communication department of the NPP in the area formed an integral part of activities of the party.

Gabby reiterated that the communication department of the party remained an important area the party can’t do without, and hence this intervention by the Awo-Banahene, which he observed will be crucial to the strategy of the party ahead of 2020.

The communication team received the donation and pledged to use it to ensure victory becomes the hallmark of NPP in Constituency in particular and Ghana as a whole.

Source: Seth Opoku Agyemang(space FM)