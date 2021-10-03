Sunyani MCE grateful to President Akufo-Addo

Mr Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, has expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his nomination and confirmation and promised to facilitate the development of the municipality.

He also thanked Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, the Bono Regional Executives and entire members of New Patriotic Party (NPP) for their support.

“In fact, I owe the President a big debt of gratitude for the confidence he has reposed in me to be the Municipal Chief Executive for Sunyani and serve his government,” Mr Kumi said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani.

“My next appreciation goes to the chiefs and people of the Sunyani Traditional Area and beyond, all the aspirants, the media and the NPP in the Sunyani East constituency,” it said

“There are no winners or losers; what we have is simple, the President has tasked all of us to work assiduously after I have been confirmed by our respected Assembly Members to champion development of our communities and for me, this is a sacred call,” the statement added.

It indicated, “we cannot fail the President and the government, so teaming up with my senior brother and friend, Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh, Nananom, and other stakeholders is the surest way to bring development to the next level, as I wholeheartedly serve in humility and diligence,” it said.