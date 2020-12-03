Sunyani MCE highlights NPP achievements in rural communities

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Kramokrom, (B/R), Dec. 3, GNA – Mrs Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executives, on Thursday rounded her Election 2020 campaign visits to some rural communities in the municipalities.

Already, the MCE has visited several communities in the Municipality to educate the electorate on the electoral processes and voting procedures.

She also sold the achievements of the government particularly, the Free Senior High School programme, One –District-One-Factory (1D1F), Planting for Food and Jobs, and other social intervention programmes to the rural population.

Some of the communities she visited included Kramokrom, Framo-Ase, Asamoakrom and Tuobodom, all farming communities in the Municipality.

Highlighting some of the achievements of the government within the past four years, Mad. Owusu-Banahene told the electorate to vote for the NPP saying the next NPP government under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s watch would make life better for them.

She emphasised that the Municipal Assembly had identified and would soon address the immediate needs of the rural population, and asked them to participate in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene told them without peace, it would be difficult for the next NPP government to continue with and achieve its development plans for the nation and called on supporters of the various political parties to be decorous and conduct themselves responsibly to strengthen the prevailing peace in the municipality.

She emphasised that voting was a civil right, and called on the people not to allow anything to block them from casting their ballots on December 7.

This, she explained, was the surest way they could support the NPP to both the presidential and parliamentary elections in a wider margin.

“We must endeavour to go through the voting process diligently in order not to spoil our ballots”, she advised and called on the people to also pray for a peaceful election.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene, later told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kramokrom, the government had achieved a lot hence the need for the party to intensify the electioneering and sell the achievements to the masses at the grassroots.