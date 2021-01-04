Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, on Monday appealed for urgent support towards renovation of the Sunyani Children Park to provide family vacation for kids and young people.

She emphasised the ‘city’ authority welcomed partnership for the development of the facility, which would provide avenues for children to learn new things, help unearth and nurture their hidden talents.

The land for the Sunyani Children’s Park was acquired in 1968 by the Agricultural Society of Ghana and the place was virtually dormant since then.

It became the abode of lunatics, and a den for drug peddlers, smokers and criminals, but the Department of Parks and Gardens fenced the facility in 2000, to halt the activities of the criminals and the lunatics.

The Children’s Park was virtually abandoned, with a library facility attached to it in ruins.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Madam Owusu-Banahene indicated the facility was a great asset, which could provide recreational and playing grounds for toddlers or babies and teenagers.

“Children will have fun and learn new things. The park will be an epicentre to promote sexual reproductive health issues.

“It will also create enormous opportunities for adolescent boys and girls where they would go through counselling, and that would greatly reduce teenage pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections among them”, she said.

Mad Owusu-Banahene indicated children and young people in the Municipality, and the region by extension, required a better recreational center for family vacation, build on their talents, and position them well to grow to become useful adults, and national assets.

She implored particularly natives of Sunyani resident abroad, and all well-to-do citizens home to contribute and support the development of the park, which would further enhance the assembly’s revenue needed for development.