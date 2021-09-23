Sunyani MCE nominee urges media to uphold high ethical values

Mr. Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Nominee, on Wednesday advised the media to discharge its constitutional responsibilities with high ethical values and standards.

He said the media, as the fourth arm of government, remained a powerful tool to either make or unmake a nation, hence the need for practitioners to make professionalism a hallmark.

Mr. Kumi gave the advice when the executives of the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association paid a courtesy call on him in Sunyani.

The President Nominee expressed appreciation to the GJA branch, and asked the executives to do more in ensuring media practitioners in the regions prioritized development and shun “nation- wreckers and economic saboteurs”.

He said the government had rolled out and implementing many social intervention programmes and asked the media to highlight on those policies and programmes designed to benefit the populace.

“The media in our regions must try as much as possible to guard against dysfunctional journalism and help the government to build a better society for all,” Mr. Kumi said.

Mr. Larry Paa Kwesi Moses, the Regional Chairman of the Association, congratulated the President’s nominee, saying the media was strongly behind him to facilitate the development of the Municipality.

He appealed to the Sunyani Municipal Assembly Members to confirm the nominee to pave the way for development activities to resume, and expressed the hope that Mr. Kumi would also support the activities of the Association.

Mr. Moses said the Association in the three regions intended to hold its second regional awards in October this year, and appealed for partnership and support from the Municipal/District Assemblies, corporate bodies and institutions.