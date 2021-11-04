Sunyani MCE presents 49 motorbikes to Assembly Members

Mr Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, has presented 49 motorbikes to Assembly Members (AMs) in the Municipality.



He said the government procured the machines to enable them to interact regularly with residents in the communities and to identify their immediate developmental needs for them to be addressed.



Speaking at a short presentation ceremony in Sunyani, Mr Kumi urged the Assembly Members to ensure proper maintenance of the bikes.



Mr Benjamin Kofi Duku, the Assembly Member of Penkwase West Electoral Area, on behalf of his colleagues, expressed appreciation to the government and assured the bikes would be used for the intended purpose.