Sunyani Municipal Assembly re-elects PM to serve another term

The Sunyani Municipal Assembly has re-elected Mr Kwaku Antwi-Agyei, as its substantive Presiding Member (PM) to serve another two-year term.

Mr Antwi-Agyei obtained 41 votes, representing 84 per cent of the 43 total ballots cast, out of an expected voter list of 49, with two rejected ballots.

Mr Eric Denin, the Magistrate of the Sunyani District Court led him to swear the oaths of office and secrecy.

In his victory address, Mr Antwi-Agyei appealed to the Assembly Members to cooperate and offer their maximum support to enable him to discharge his duties accordingly for the development of the Sunyani Municipality.

Earlier, Mr Ansu Kumi, the Municipal Chief Executive urged the members to not only bury their political differences but put aside personal interest too to give the PM the necessary support to drive smoothly the developmental agenda of the Municipality.