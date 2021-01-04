Hon. Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, has assured residents at Addaikrom, a farming community in the Sunyani municipality that the Sunyani Municipal Assembly will as a matter of agency construct a new footbridge to facilitate their movements and economic activities.

Hon. Owusu-Banahene gave the assurance when she inspected a dilapidated footbridge at Addiakrom in the Municipality.

She said the footbridge when constructed will improve the community’s access to education and Health care since it is the only way to get to other communities.

The Sunyani MCE pledging her commitment to building the bridge assured that she will personally ensure that the footbridge is built on time to ameliorate the suffering of the people Addaikrom.

Currently, the people of Addaikrom have no option than to walk through the dilapidated wooden bridge which is very dangerous.

She emphasised that it was the priority of the Assembly to address the development needs of the people, but added the Assembly would also require the support of the communities, and assured the Addaikrom community that the bridge would be reconstructed as soon as possible to facilitate their movements and economic activities.

By: Seth Opoku Agyemang (Space FM),Sunyani