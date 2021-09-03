Sunyani Municipal hospital maternity block meets required standards

Dr. Helena Alabomo Aboakai, the Acting Medical Superintendent of the Sunyani Municipal Hospital has dismissed claims that the Hospital’s newly-constructed maternity block is incomplete and sub-standard.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inaugurated the fully-furnished maternity block on August 11 this year as part of his two-day working visit to the Bono Region.

Dr. Aboakai however, said the theatre and recovery halls of the 42-bed capacity maternity block was terrazzo as designed instead of being tiled, explaining the Hospital was using part of its internally generated fund to tile the halls.

The Medical Superintendent was interacting with Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister during a visit to the Hospital on Thursday.

Mad Owusu-Banahene was at the Hospital to assess the situation at the maternity block, following a video which had gone viral on social media, insinuating the facility was incomplete.

But, Dr. Aboakai explained as a standard maternity block, it was necessary for the Hospital to replace doors to the theatre and recovery halls with swing type as well as finish a few minor works which were originally not captured in the design.

She said the works were almost complete, and assured the facility would be put to use by the second week of September, and appealed to the media to always cross-check any information concerning the Hospital before going to press, saying issues on health were sensitive.

Dr. Aboakai said the Hospital had already fumigated the old maternity block, which had only 16-bed capacity for the relocation exercise.

Mad Owusu-Banahene explained the government was working for improved quality healthcare delivery services in the country, and asked the health officials to also do their best.

She tasked the Hospital authorities to ensure that professionalism and high ethical standards remained a hallmark, and advised the health workers to build good relationships with clients.