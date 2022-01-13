Sunyani Municipal NHIS targets to register 180,000 in 2022

Mr Maxwell Mahama, the Sunyani Municipal Manager of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), says the scheme plans to register 180,000 people in the Municipality this year.

The target includes new registration and renewal of membership, saying as of November 2021, the scheme had a membership of 167,782.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on Thursday, Mr Mahama said the office was yet to receive the December 2021 statistics but expressed hope the scheme would achieve the 2021 target of 176,000 membership.

He said the scheme was determined to improve customer service delivery, saying, “we want to ensure every worker comports him or herself well, has patience and attends to clients in dignity.”

Mr Mahama said quality health care delivery remained paramount and pledged the scheme’s determination to ensure prompt payment of claims to the more than 50 service providers in the municipality.

He identified co-payment or unauthorized payment by clients to service providers as a major challenge and setback and advised service providers to desist from extorting money from members of the scheme.

Mr Mahama also advised members of the scheme to report service providers, who collect illegal charges to the police, saying the scheme was ready to assist in the prosecution of such service providers to serve as a deterrent to others.

The Scheme Manager urged unregistered residents to do so to benefit from the many healthcare packages of the scheme.