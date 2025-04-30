Sunyani Palace Opens Doors to Yam Traders After Lifting Sale Ban

The Paramount Chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area, Odeefuor Ogyeamansan Boahen Korkor II, has lifted the ban on the loading and sale of yams in bulk at the various markets within the Traditional Area.

This announcement was contained in a statement issued by the Sunyani Traditional Council and copied to all media houses in Sunyani.

The statement explained that the ban, which restricted yam sellers from loading and selling yams in large quantities, was initially imposed by Nana Asor Sika Brayie II, the Paramount Queenmother of the Sunyani Traditional Area.

As a result, yam sellers were limited to selling yams only in small quantities, a situation that contributed to scarcity and rising prices of the commodity in Sunyani.

According to the statement, the Paramount Chief lifted the ban following a courtesy call on him by some market women, mainly yam sellers, at his palace in Sunyani.

During the interaction, Odeefuor Ogyeamansan Boahen Korkor II publicly apologized to the yam sellers, emphasizing that the Sunyani Palace is a welcoming home for traders, not a place for punitive actions.

“We recognize your hard work and the challenges you face in supporting your families,” the Omanhene said, as the atmosphere was filled with joy and appreciation from the market women.

The statement further highlighted the Omanhene’s commitment to promoting development within the Traditional Area, describing the lifting of the ban as a crucial step towards strengthening the local economy.

“This moment not only restores dignity to the yam sellers but also signals a brighter future for the entire community as we work together towards growth and prosperity,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the yam sellers, speaking after the lifting of the ban, expressed profound gratitude to Odeefuor Ogyeamansan Boahen Korkor II for what they described as a major relief that would enhance their economic well-being.

According to them, the previous restrictions forced them to offload their goods at distant locations and transport them bit by bit to the market, which increased their operational costs and reduced their profits.

“We are extremely happy about this decision. Now, we can offload and trade freely at the markets without incurring extra transportation costs,” a spokesperson for the yam sellers stated.

They also expressed optimism that yam prices would stabilize or even drop, now that the burdensome logistics they previously endured had been eliminated.