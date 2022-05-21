Sunyani Police Basic School Needs Help

Mrs Selina Boatemaa, the Headmistress of the Sunyani Police Basic School at Abesim, near Sunyani, has expressed worry over the invasion of the school by persons with mental disability.

She, therefore, appealed to the Police Administration to fence and secure the school as the current situation threatened the lives of the pupils.

“The fence wall is urgently needed to also ward-off stray animals, including cattle and dogs,” she said.

Mrs Boatemaa made the appeal when Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, inaugurated a three-unit kindergarten block for the school, constructed by Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East.

Attached to the facility, constructed at a cost of GHC299,723.30, are offices, stores, washrooms, water reservoir, kitchenette and recreational grounds.

The MP also inaugurated another three-unit classroom block he constructed for the Abesim Seventh Day Adventist Primary and Junior High School at the cost of GHC269,757.33.

While commending the MP for the facility, Mrs Boatemaa said because the school was situated along the road, it was affecting effective teaching and learning, hence the need for the fence wall.

She appealed for more classroom blocks to enable the school to admit more pupils, indicating that enrolment had slowed down because of inadequate classroom infrastructure.

She commended the Parent-Teacher Association of the school for starting the construction of a two-storey classroom, which had been abandoned due to lack of funds, and appealed for support.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Joseph Gyamerah Oklu, the Bono Regional Police Commander, commended the MP for the facility and asked the school authorities to take proper care of it.

He said discipline remained the trademark of the Police Administration and asked the teachers to inculcate in the

children high moral values to enable them to grow to become responsible adults.

On his part, Mr Kumi asked the School Management to take good care of the facility, and assured to help address basic challenges confronting the school.

He said the Assembly required the support of everyone to meet the deficit in educational infrastructure in the Municipality and asked the people to pay their taxes and rates to the Assembly to mobilise the required resources for development.

Mr Kumi urged the teachers to redouble their efforts to improve the academic performance of pupils of the school.