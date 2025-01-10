Sunyani Queen Mother Denies Claims of New Chief Being Enstooled

The Queen Mother of the Sunyani Traditional Council, Nana Akosua Dua Asor Sika Brayie II, has rejected claims that a successor to the Sunyani stool has been officially enstooled.

Despite the Sunyani Traditional Council’s announcement on Monday, January 6, 2025, that Yaw Agyare had been enstooled as the new chief following the passing of the previous chief in 2023, Nana Akosua Dua Asor Sika Brayie II insists that the process is still in its consultative stage.

In an interview with Ark FM in Sunyani, the Queen Mother emphasized that the Traditional Council does not have the authority to enstool a chief on its own. She clarified that while the council plays a significant role in the process, the selection of a chief must first be made by the royal family before it is sent to the council for approval. “There is nowhere in the world where the traditional council enstools someone as chief. They play a role, but that is after the family has selected their choice, and then the person is sent to them for approval,” she explained.

Nana Akosua Dua Asor Sika Brayie II also stated that she is working closely with security agencies to maintain peace in Sunyani during this period of transition. However, she strongly warned against anyone prematurely assuming the title of Chief of Sunyani, asserting that such actions are not in line with the proper processes and traditions.

The situation has sparked controversy, as the Traditional Council’s announcement of the new chief has raised questions about the legitimacy of the appointment, with the Queen Mother’s statement suggesting that the matter is far from settled. The disagreement underscores a power struggle within the Sunyani Traditional Council and raises concerns about the proper adherence to the traditions and structures that govern the selection of leadership in the region.