Sunyani Regional Hospital receives GH¢2,000 for NICU

The United Nkrumaist Front (UNF), an emerging pressure group, has presented GHC2000 to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Sunyani Regional Hospital.

The presentation, according to the group comprising members of Nkrumaist political parties, was to support the payment of medical bills of children on admission at the NICU.

Alhaji Khalifara Mustapha, the Interim National Chairman of the UNF, explained the gesture was in line with the celebration of the birthday of Ghana’s first President Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

He said the group was yet to do similar donations to the Ghana Prisons Service for the upkeep of the inmates.

Mr. Sammuel Dodzie, the Head of Administration of the Regional Hospital, thanked the group for the support, and appealed to other benevolent institutions to come to the aid of the NICU.

Mr. Michael Nketia, the Interim Secretary of the UNF, underlined the need for the Nkrumaist parties to bury their differences, and come together to build a strong force to make significant impact in the nation’s electoral processes.