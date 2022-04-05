Sunyani SHS Old Students Reject Appointment Of A New Headmaster

The Sunyani Senior High School old students Association (SOSA) have rejected the appointment of a new Headmaster for the school, Gordon Osei Marfo.

Reasons for the rejection of the new Headmaster, Gordon Ose Marfo who took office in February 2022 is not known.

However, First News has sighted a letter signed by the National President of SOSA, Professor Emmanuel Opuni -Frimpong indicating that the Association has written officially to the Ministry of Education for the rejection of the appointment of the new Headmaster.

“The Executive committee held a virtual meeting to dialogue the way forward. As it stands, our appeal letter has been dispatched to the Ministry of Education where the Director General and the Minister were copied. With our last check, the letter has been forwarded to the appropriate quarters. The Association would like to state emphatically that until we get a feedback from the Ministry we would like to put on hold with our affiliation to the school. Having said this, SOSA as an association would continuously seek to its membership welfare and promote interest of the association.”

Source:firstnewsroom.com