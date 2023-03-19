Sunyani Technical University awards certificates to 2,286 graduates

The Sunyani Technical University (STU) has awarded degree and diploma certificates to 2,286 graduates who pursued various programmes for the 2021/2022 academic year.

Comprising 1,499, males and 787 females, the graduates were awarded certificates in B-Tech, Engineering, Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET), Applied Science and Technology, Built Environment and Applied Art, and Business and Management Studies.

A total of 305 of them representing 13.3 percent obtained first class while 1,288, representing 56,3 percent had second class upper division, 665 representing 29.1 per cent obtained second class lower division and 28 representing 1.3 per cent obtaining a pass.

Addressing the 15th congregation ceremony of the University in Sunyani, on the theme: “innovation and entrepreneurship skills education for sustainable development,” Professor Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, the Vice Chancellor of the University advised the graduates to go out and market the university.

He said the graduates could do this when they remained discipline, hard work and professional, and entreated them not to over-rely on the government for jobs, instead use their skills and abilities to create jobs for themselves.

Dr Kwame Agyeman Boakye, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the University said TVET remained a vital component of human resource development and a critical tool to facilitate socio-economic development of the country.

“TVET can be a significant driver in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as poverty reduction, expanding opportunities for lifelong learning and creating jobs and decent work,” he stated.

He said technical universities played an essential role in promoting and leading the practical application of Science, Technology and Engineering to make the country modern and competitive at the global front.

Dr Boakye said with proper orientation, students could be major promoters and catalysts for the government’s One-District-One Factory (1D1F), One-Village-One Dam and other government flagship programmes geared towards job creation and poverty reduction.

“It is also imperative that technical universities get involved in Ghana’s drive to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA),” he added.