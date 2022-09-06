Sunyani Technical University joins the SmartFees train

The Management of Sunyani Technical University has partnered with UMB for its admission forms to be purchased from any branch of the Bank.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Mr Kofi Safo Akyea,Officer in the Corporate Communication Department, said the University indicated that students could now pay their fees in any UMB Branch or online using the UMB SMARTFEES service.

Mr Dickson Kyere – Duah, the Public Relations Officer at the University, said, ” STU has big ambitions to become the leading technical university in Ghana. To do so we are determined to offer our students the most convenient ways to pay their fees, so they have a seamless, exciting experience at STU.”

He said Sunyani Technical University had joined an enviable list of schools that currently use the UMB SMARTFEES.

Other schools include the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Pentecost University, Takoradi Technical University, Koforidua Technical University, Kumasi Technical University, Christ Apostolic University, Institute of Distance Learning, Labone Senior High School, and the Hilltop International British School.

This means that students do not have to travel all the way to the school to pay their fees or buy admission forms but simply visit UMB branches or online.

Mr. Samuel Donkor, General Manager -Transaction Banking at UMB said, “At UMB, we are constantly looking for ways to create convenience for our customers.”

He said their research indicated that education was a key driver and reason for customer-bank engagements.

” We are thus clear in developing solutions that we can offer as a service to schools when they can then be used to improve convenience and access to the final consumer,” he said.

The General Manager said with SMARTFEES students could pay for their school-related fees anywhere and at any time on UMB platforms.