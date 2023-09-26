Sunyani Township Faces Road Safety Crisis

In a troubling development, all pedestrian crossings in the Sunyani Township have faded into obscurity, creating a hazardous situation for pedestrians, especially children, who are forced to navigate busy roads without clear demarcations.

A recent investigation by this reporter has revealed that not a single pedestrian crossing in the township has been repainted to aid safe road crossing.

Adding to the growing road safety concerns, nearly all traffic lights in the bustling Business Central District have ceased to function.

Sunyani, a city with a population that relies heavily on vehicular transportation, has six intersections equipped with traffic lights.

Shockingly, only one of these intersections, Penkwasi Intersection, boasts a functioning traffic light.

The others, including the District Police Directorate, SSNIT Flat Intersections, STU Intersections, and the main lorry station, have remained dysfunctional for an extended period, leaving residents to grapple with chaotic traffic.

Despite the clear and present danger these road safety issues pose, authorities and duty bearers have seemingly turned a blind eye to the deteriorating infrastructure.

The Sunyani Municipal Assembly, Urban Roads, and the Road Safety Commission have yet to take any concrete steps to address these pressing concerns, leaving residents in a state of peril.

Speaking in an interview concerned residents expressed their apprehensions about the precarious road safety situation in Sunyani.

They pointed out that even though the city’s road network is plagued by problems, no efforts have been made by authorities to restore both pedestrian crossings and traffic lights.

Richard Sarpong, a student at Sunyani Technical University (STU), emphasized the urgent need for action. He stated, “Maintaining road signs is of utmost importance to prevent potential accidents.

The authorities must take responsibility and prioritize the safety of pedestrians and motorists alike.”

Madam Georgina Amankwa Mensah, another resident, urged the Sunyani Municipal Assembly and Urban Roads to act swiftly, especially with the imminent reopening of schools.

She stressed that children heavily rely on pedestrian crossings and their maintenance is vital to prevent accidents.

As the safety of residents hangs in the balance, concerned citizens hope that the relevant authorities will take immediate action to rectify this critical road safety crisis, ensuring the well-being of Sunyani’s pedestrians and motorists.