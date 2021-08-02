Sunyani Traditional Council enstools retired Educationist as Paramount Queen-mother

The Sunyani Traditional Council (STC) has selected, pronounced, and enstooled Mrs Bright Donkor Faakye, a retired Educationist, aged 61 as the Paramount Queen-mother of the Sunyani Traditional Area.

Mrs Faakye, bearing the stool name Nana Akosua Duaa Brayie II is a royal of the Boahen Korkor Asenie-Kodie-Adonten royal family of Sunyani and succeeded Nana Yaa Nyamaa Poduo II of blessed memory who reigned for 47 years and died on August 1, 2019, aged 64.

Making the pronouncement, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawri II, the Paramount Chief of Sunyani Traditional Area and President of the Council said since the demise of Nana Nyamaa Poduo II, the Council and elders of Sunyani had done a diligent search for a fitting successor.

He said there was the need to get someone who could fill the vacuum created by the death of Nana Nyamaa Poduo II to contribute immensely to the continuous progress of Sunyani and the lot, therefore, fell on Nana Brayie II.

Nana Brayie II in a short address expressed appreciation to Nana Nkrawri II, members of the STC, the Boahen Korkor Asenie-Kodie-Adonten royal family, and the entire elders and people of Sunyani Traditional Area for her selection and enstoolment as the Paramount Queen-mother.

She pledged to continue the “good works” of her predecessor and would not betray the confidence reposed in her but would rule as a receptive and unified paramount queen-mother for all for ‘Sunyaniman’ to develop holistically in peace and unity.

Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II, the ‘Akwamuhene’ of Sunyani Traditional Area appealed to the people of Sunyani to offer unflinching support to Nana Brayie II just as they supported the late Nana Nyamaa Poduo II.

Now a businesswoman, Nana Brayie II worked with the Ghana Education Service for 36 years, during which she taught for 16 years and also served as a Headmistress for 20 years.

She is happily married to Mr Collins Faakye, now a pensioner with three children.