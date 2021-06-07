The Sunyani Traditional Council (STC) has inaugurated the Sunyani Development Stakeholders’ Association to spearhead the development of the city.

The association membership included entrepreneurs, members of youth groups, indigenes of Sunyani in the diaspora and representatives of the Traditional Council.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, on behalf of Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, the Paramount Chief of Sunyani, Nana Kwaku Sarbeng, the Sunyani Akwamuhene, said the Traditional Council had vested its authority in the Association to ensure the progress of Sunyani.

Nana Sarbeng said Sunyani was for many years left behind in the provision of national developmental projects.

Hence, the need for the Association, as a pressure group, to champion the cause of Sunyani’s development.

Nana Sarbeng cited educational infrastructure, roads, and markets among many important on-going projects, which were yet to be completed.

“This phenomenon is incomprehensible and has become a source of worry to us,” he said and appealed to the government to include the immediate facelift of Sunyani on the national development agenda.

Mr George Kumi, an indigene of Sunyani and Ghana’s former Ambassador to Libya, is the Chairman of the Association and Mrs Justice Mavis Akua Andoh, the Sunyani Commercial High Court Division ‘B’ Judge led the 19-member executive body to swear the oath of office and secrecy.