Sunyani Traditional Council Suspends Acting President Amid Chief Selection Dispute

Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II, the acting president of the Sunyani Traditional Council, has been suspended from his position, with a statement announcing the move stating that he should no longer be accorded the usual courtesies.

The statement was signed by the Queen Mother of the Sunyani Traditional Council, Nana Akosua Dua Asor Sika Brayie II.

The suspension comes amidst a growing dispute over the authority to select a new chief for Sunyani following the passing of Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, the Omanhene of the Sunyani Traditional Area, in July 2023. Prior to the suspension, Queen Mother Nana Akosua Dua Asor Sika Brayie II publicly questioned Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II’s authority to make decisions regarding the selection of a new chief, arguing that the Traditional Council had no power to enstool a chief without the approval of the royal family.

In her remarks, the Queen Mother expressed frustration with what she perceived as a disregard for traditional protocols. “You people are in the media and have an understanding of how the royal family works. There is nowhere in the world where the traditional council enstools someone as chief. They play a role, but that is after the family has selected their choice, and then the person is sent to them for approval,” she stated.

The dispute highlights a significant tension within the Sunyani Traditional Council, with the royal family and the council at odds over the proper process for selecting the next leader for the region. The suspension of Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II is seen as a significant move in an ongoing power struggle within the traditional authority. The situation is likely to have wide-reaching implications for the governance of the Sunyani Traditional Area in the coming months.