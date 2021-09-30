Sunyani West MCE expresses appreciation to President Akufo Addo

Mr. Evans Kusi Buadum, the Sunyani West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his nomination and subsequent confirmation by the Assembly Members in the Municipality.

He also thanked the supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the chiefs and people in the area for their support.

“I particularly thank the media houses within the jurisdiction for their adherence to professionalism throughout the confirmation process, and would wish to indicate that I shall avail myself at the appropriate time for further deliberations on matters of our Municipality”, Mr. Buadum said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Thursday at Odumase.

The statement implored “all stakeholders in our development construct to lay their skills and resources at our disposal for the accelerated growth and development of our young Municipality”.

The 55-member Assembly endorsed Mr. Buadum with 38 votes representing 69.0 per cent in an election conducted and supervised by the Municipal Office of the Electoral Commission.

However, 17 of the members voted against his confirmation held at Odumase, the Municipal capital.