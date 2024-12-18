Sunyani West MP-Elect, Millicent Amankwah Yeboah, Lauds Mahama’s Historic Vice Presidential Appointment

Millicent Amankwah Yeboah, the Member of Parliament-elect for Sunyani West, has expressed her sincere appreciation to President-elect John Dramani Mahama for selecting Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate in the 2024 General Election.

With the National Democratic Congress (NDC) securing victory in the presidential race, Professor Opoku-Agyemang is set to make history as Ghana’s first female Vice President.

In a statement reflecting on this historic moment, Millicent Amankwah Yeboah expressed her gratitude, saying, “I want to say a very big thank you to John Mahama for choosing a female as his running mate and now Vice President.” She emphasized the significance of this appointment, particularly in advancing women’s empowerment, stating, “I think there will be much more engagement in women empowerment since we have a female Vice President in the Jubilee House.”

Speaking in an interview on 3FM on Tuesday, December 17, Yeboah also addressed the challenges often faced by women in politics. She confidently remarked, “I don’t see women in politics as a risky game because of how prepared my mind is,” asserting that such challenges do not discourage her.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang’s political journey has been a landmark achievement in Ghana’s history. After becoming the first female running mate for Mahama in the 2020 election, her reappointment in 2024 has further cemented her role as a pioneering figure for women in leadership.