Sunyani West MP Vows Justice After Fatal Football Violence

Sunyani West Member of Parliament Millicient Amankwa has pledged to collaborate with security agencies to ensure accountability following the death of an Asante Kotoko supporter during a Ghana Premier League match in Nsoatre.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, February 2, 2025, during a clash between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko, has drawn widespread condemnation and calls for improved stadium safety measures.

In a social media statement on Monday, Amankwa expressed grief over the killing of Yaw Francis, popularly known as “Pooley,” a dedicated Kotoko fan. “My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and the entire football community,” she wrote. “This tragic loss underscores the urgent need to eradicate violence from our sports.”

The MP, whose constituency includes Nsoatre, vowed to work closely with the Bono Regional Minister and law enforcement to pursue those responsible. “Perpetrators will face the full rigor of the law,” she declared, emphasizing that football should foster unity rather than division. Her pledge comes amid rising public anger over recurring incidents of hooliganism at Ghanaian football venues.

Amankwa also called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to overhaul security protocols at match venues, describing the current measures as “woefully inadequate.” “This tragedy must serve as a catalyst for systemic change,” she asserted. “We need comprehensive reforms to protect lives and preserve the spirit of sportsmanship.”

The fatal altercation reportedly erupted during post-match tensions, though details remain under investigation. Local authorities have yet to announce arrests but confirmed enhanced security deployments for upcoming fixtures.

Francis’ death has reignited debates about spectator safety in Ghanaian football, with fans and civil society groups demanding stricter enforcement of stadium regulations. Asante Kotoko, one of Ghana’s most storied clubs, issued a statement mourning their supporter and urging swift justice.

Amankwa’s intervention reflects mounting political pressure to address sports-related violence. “Let us unite to promote peace and safety in our beloved game,” she urged, framing the issue as both a security priority and a moral imperative.

As tributes pour in for “Pooley,” the incident has cast a shadow over Ghana’s football community, with many questioning whether existing punitive measures deter violence. For now, all eyes remain on Sunyani West as authorities race to deliver on promises of justice—and prevention.