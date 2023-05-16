Sunyani West NDC parliamentary primary: Court’s decision will be final

Mr Augustine Kwame Boateng, the Sunyani West Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said a decision by the Court would bring finality to the dispute regarding the constituency’s parliamentary primary.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odomase, following a successful presidential primary held on Saturday, Mr. Boateng said the parties involved would appear in Court on Tuesday, May 23.

He said this was going to bring finality to the issues in the constituency because once the matter was before the Court ‘whatever the Court will say will be the final judgment’.

It would be recalled that one of the aspirants, Mrs. Evelyn Akantoa sought a Court injunction to be placed on the Sunyani West NDC parliamentary primary after she was disqualified by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of NDC.

According to petitions against her candidature she had not spent more than four years in the party, whiles some present and past constituency as well as branch executives also denied knowing her.

Mrs. Akantoa however believes she had not been treated fairly by the FEC and therefore sought to seek justice before a competent Court of jurisdiction, hence the injunction to enable her to contest in the Constituency’s parliamentary primaries.

The other two aspirants were Mr Ernest Ayesu Snr and Ms. Millicent Yeboah Amankwah, but the former was also disqualified by the FEC, and the latter therefore became the only aspirant in the contest.