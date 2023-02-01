Sunyanimanhene and Queenmother cited for contempt of court

Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, the Paramount Chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area and the Sunyani Traditional Council, and two others, have been cited for contempt of court over the gazette of Madam Abenaa Brayie Donkor, as the Queen mother of the Sunyani Traditional Council.

In a motion filed by Nana Obiri Boahen, of the “Enso Nyame Ye Chambers”, a Sunyani-based legal firm, and counsel, the applicants are praying the Kumasi High Court to commit the respondents, including Madam Donkor and one Nana Obiri Yeboah to prison.

The plaintiffs are Madam Yaa Animah, the Head of Immediate Nana Nyamaa and Boahen Korkor Royal Family and Mr Kwasi Mensah another Head of the Royal Family

A copy of the writ made available to Journalists in Sunyani, is praying the court to commit the respondents for willful/deliberate, and conscious attempt to scandalize and expose the administration of justice to public ridicule and contempt, a conduct that is willfully calculated to undermine the integrity of justice.

It said “gazetting Madam Donkor, notwithstanding the pendency of a substantive suit and motion on notice for interlocutory injunction is a conduct contemptuous of the court and a total disregard for the administration of justice”.

According to the plaintiff, the respondents intentionally and maliciously undermined the administration of justice by treating with contempt court processes, more especially “motion on notice for interlocutory” filed on August 11, 2022 which was still pending in respect of the chieftaincy petition before a judicial committee.

“Holding out or recognizing Madam Brayie as the queen mother of Sunyani Traditional Council, knowing fully well that, a chieftaincy petition has been mounted against her and also an application for injunction has been applied for and same waiting determination, thereby rendering the entire application and to a large extent that, the entire action/suit is not moot which said conduct is repugnant, contemptuous, disrespectful and disobedient”, it added.

The writ indicated the respondents ought to be committed for promoting, facilitating, assisting and urging Madam Donkor to carry on and represent herself as the queen mother of the Sunyani Traditional Council notwithstanding the pendency of an interlocutory injunction and also the substantive chieftaincy petition.

Barely two years ago, Nana Nkrawiri II selected, pronounced and enstooled Mrs Bright Donkor Faakye, a retired educationist as the Paramount Queen Mother of the Sunyani Traditional Area.

Mrs Faakye, bearing the stool name Nana Akosua Duaa Brayie II is a royal of the Boahen Korkor Asenie-Kodie-Adonten royal family of Sunyani, and she succeeded Nana Yaa Nyamaa Poduo II of blessed memory who reigned for 47 years and died on August 1, 2019, aged 64.

But, the Boahen Korkor Nana Nyamaa Royal Family, the Mother Gate of the three Sunyani Royal Families, namely Akosua Duaa, Kwantwiwaa and Nyantakyiwaa royal gates, has since challenged the legitimacy of the installation of the Queen mother.