‘Sunyanimanhene’ lobbies 100 percent approval for President’s Nominee

Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawri II, the Paramount Chief of Sunyani Traditional Area, has congratulated Mr. Ansu Kumi, the President’s Nominee for the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive position, and asked the Assembly Members to endorse his confirmation.



He said the Traditional Council was strongly behind the President’s nominee and entreated the Assembly Members to do the same and approve his nomination by 100 per cent for the purpose of development.

Nana Nkrawri II gave the advice when Mr. Kumi paid a courtesy call on him at his residence on Thursday in Sunyani.

The Paramount Chief indicated Sunyani was fast growing and thereby deserved modern and standard social facilities to enhance its beauty to better the lives of the people and advised Mr. Kumi to prioritise development.

Nana Nkrawri II noted partisan politics at the local government level only retarded progress, and therefore entreated the Assembly Members to guard against that by allowing the interest of the Municipality to override their personal interest and confirm the president’s nominee.

He advised the president’s nominee to run an open door administration, and always engage the Traditional Council on decision-making processes.

On his part, Mr. Kumi expressed appreciation to the Traditional Council, the Paramount Chief in particular and the entire people of Sunyani for their support, and pledged to work hard to move the development of the Municipality to the next level when confirmed.