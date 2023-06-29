Sunyani’s ‘Akwamuhene’ appeals for support in implementing developmental plans

Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II, the Akwamuhene of the Sunyani Traditional Area, has implored residents to unite and support the newly enstooled Paramount Queen Mother of the area, to execute her developmental plans.

He stated that the enstoolment of Nana Akosua Duaa Asor Sika Brayie II, the Paramount Queen Mother, had been a blessing and “not a mistake”.

However, since the development of the area depended on all citizens, there was the need for the Queen Mother to enjoy their maximum support and cooperation in the implementation of her ideas and vision, to push the development of Sunyani to the next level.

Nana Sarbeng II made the appeal at the coronation ceremony of Nana Brayie II as the ‘Omanhemaa’ (paramount queen mother) of the traditional area.

Nana Sarbeng extolled the virtues of Nana Brayie II, saying “she is a woman of substance who has succeeded academically and professionally as an educationist and an entrepreneur”.

Odeneho Dr Afram Brempong III, the Paramount Chief of the Suma Traditional Area, who chaired the function, explained that royalty was not about learning, but was traced in ones’ lineage and blood, and must be part of the person.

He indicated his commitment to supporting the paramount queen mother’s initiative, to give the Boahen Korkor Palace of Sunyani the needed facelift.

Mr Akwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East praised Nana Brayie II for her laudable vision and initiatives, which was intended to bring development to the traditional area, a few years after her enstoolment.

He also donated an amount of GHS15,000.00 to support the event and the proposed development projects.

Nana Brayie II, in her response, commended the chiefs and people of Sunyani for their unflinching support since her enstoolment and expressed her desire to continue the good works of her predecessor.

She said that would be done by promoting peace, initiating and spearheading development projects for Sunyani, so that it would be counted among the peaceful and developed regional capitals in the country.

Known in private life as Mrs Bright Faakye, a retired educationist now aged 63, Nana Brayie II was enstooled on Monday, August 02, 2021, as the successor of Nana Yaa Nyamaa II who reigned for 47 years and died in August 2019 at the age 64.

As part of the coronation, Nana Brayie II also unveiled two self-initiated impending projects, the construction of the Paramount Queen Mother’s palace and fencing of the Boahen Korkor palace.

A number of institutions, organisations and individuals donated cash and other items to support Nana Brayie II’s development initiatives.