Sunyani’s Health Boost : 20 High-Tech Monitors Donated for Better Care

In a remarkable display of solidarity, the Sunyani Stakeholders for Development Association, in collaboration with their Canadian partners, has extended a significant contribution to the Bono Regional Health Directorate.

The heartwarming gesture involves the donation of 20 cutting-edge Hospital Monitor machines, elevating healthcare services across clinics, hospitals, and health centers in the Sunyani and Sunyani West Municipalities.

A hospital monitor machine is a medical device that is used to track and display a patient’s vital signs, such as heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, and respiratory rate.

Valued at a commendable Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (50,000), these Hospital Monitor machines stand as a symbol of unwavering commitment to the community’s health and well-being. Among the esteemed members of the association present at the donation event were luminaries such as Mr. Frank Hall OSEI-Bonsu and Mr. Forson OSEI-Bonsu, alongside other key executives.

Handing over the donation to Madam Justina Owusus Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, Mr. Asare Yeboah, the association’s chairman, underscored the pivotal role played by collaborative efforts between the association and its Canadian partners in making this donation a reality.

Mr. Yeboah expressed his optimism that these advanced medical machines would not only be effectively utilized but also contribute significantly to bolstering the health infrastructure of the region.

With a plea for responsible stewardship, Mr. Yeboah encouraged beneficiary clinics and hospitals to ensure proper maintenance to maximize the longevity of these vital machines.

Sunyani Stakeholders for Development Association is a non-profit organization established to bring together stakeholders in Sunyani, to collaborate and work towards the development of the community.

Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, in expressing gratitude on behalf of the region, praised the association’s ongoing dedication to improving the lives of the people. She highlighted that this was not the first instance of their benevolence, showcasing the association’s steadfast commitment to the well-being of the region’s residents.

The presentation of these Hospital Monitor machines to Dr. Kofi Amo Kodie, the Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, was not only a momentous occasion but also a reminder of the collective responsibility to uphold a culture of maintenance and care. Madam Owusu Banahene emphasized the importance of preserving these machines for long-term effectiveness.

Acknowledging the relentless efforts of the region’s health workers, Madam Justina Owusu Banahene commended their dedication, commitment, and hard work in ensuring the well-being of the community.

Dr. Amoh Kodie, who received the machines on behalf of the regional health directorate, conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the association for their invaluable contribution. Recognizing the timeliness of the donation, Dr. Kodie affirmed the positive impact that these Hospital Monitor machines would undoubtedly have on healthcare delivery within the region.

The collaboration between the Sunyani Stakeholders for Development Association and their Canadian partners continues to stand as a shining example of what can be achieved when communities unite for a shared vision of better health and well-being.