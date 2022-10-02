Supa Gaeta releases first EP

Ghanaian Afro fusion musician Supa Gaeta known in real life as Solomon Boako Aggrey has released his first EP titled “Road to DND”.

Supa Gaete started his music career during his high school days as a hobby where his craft and style were heavily influenced by the late 90s and early 2000s hiphop, RnB and Hiplife by listening to the likes of Aliyah, Bow Wow, B2K, Static Major of Playa, Pretty Ricky, Ofori Amposah, Kofi Nti and others.

With five years experience in the music industry, Supa Gaete’s craft and freestyles on social media has gotten indusrty giants like Mr Eazi, Kiss Daniels, Guiltybeatz, Jae5, Magnom beats and many more endorsing him.

Talking about his new EP, he said that his EP talks about his road to succes and his experience as an upcoming artiste.

“It’s important for me to tell my story the best way through music, the good, the bad and the ugly, Supa Gaeta said.

Musicians can listen to his EP below https://lnk.to/RoadToDnD