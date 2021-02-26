The 107th league meeting between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will take a centre stage on Sunday, February 28, 2021 in an outstanding match-day 14 encounter slated for the Accra Sports Stadium.

It has been a mixed season for the two rivals in this year’s Premier League campaign with both sides tied on 23 points but the Porcupine Warriors have two outstanding games.

Hearts had been dealt a huge blow over the past days with massive resignations across various hierarchies in the club while Kotoko failed to make the group stages of this year’s Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederations Cup after being eliminated by Algerian side ES Setif.

This year’s derby can’t be regarded as an inter-city rivalry because both sides have played their home matches at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kotoko emerged 2-1 victors in their last meeting back in the cancelled 2019/20 Ghana Premier League where Naby Keita scored the winning goal from the penalty spot.

Despite the Accra Sports Stadium being touted as the favourable home grounds for Kotoko they have won three times, drawn and lost twice from seven league matches in the season.

Hearts have a better record at the Accra Sports Stadium recording four wins, three draws and one loss from eight home matches.

Current Form

Both Hearts and Kotoko have won their last two successive matches in the league and are level on points as earlier indicated.

Kotoko’s last match was in the CAF Confederation Cup match against ES Setif where they played a goalless draw game while Hearts recorded an impressive 1-0 victory against Liberty Professionals.

Team News:

Goalkeeper Razak Abalora who was not in the team’s squad for their cancelled match against Bechem United is expected to be back in the team for the “Super Clash” after training with the senior national team, Black Stars ahead of the AFCON qualifiers.

Asante Kotoko’s top marksman Kwame Poku who was not named in the match-day squad to face Bechem United is also expected to be back in the team for the clash against Hearts.

Hearts defender Mohammed Alhassan who was benched in their last game against Liberty Professionals is expected to be back in the starting line up despite an impressive debut by James Sewornu who replaced him at centre back.

Sensational midfielder Manaf Umar who missed the last clash against Liberty Professional due to injury is expected to be back for the Phobians while inform striker Isaac Mensah is expected to mark his full competitive debut for the Phobians after scoring the match winner in two of their last games.

Both sides are expected to be close to full strength for the titanic encounter come Sunday.

Kotoko’s Possible Line-Up: Razak Abalora (GK), Kwame Adom Frimpong, Imoro Ibrahim, Habib Mohammed, Wahab Adams, Emmanuel Sarkodie, Abdul Latif Anabila, Godfred Asiamah Fabio Gama, Kwame Poku, Naby Laye Keita

Hearts’ Possible Line-Up: Richard Attah (GK), Fatawu Mohammed, Raddy Ovouka, Nuru Sulley, Mohammed Alhassan, Umar Manaf, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Emmanuel Nettey, Isaac Mensah, Victor Aidoo, Patrick Razak

Predictions: Kotoko 1 Hearts 1