Super Green Eagles Of Nigeria Force Ghana To A Goalless Draw

The Super Green Eagles of Nigeria managed to force Ghana to a goalless draw game in the first leg of the qualifiers of the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday.

The draw in a highly anticipated game at the packed to capacity stadium, saw Ghana making a close attempt at goal in the first half through Ishahaku Abdul Fatawu, but goalkeeper Francis Uzoho made a perfect save out of it in the 32nd minute to save his side.

Nigeria also came close on two occasions but were not as close as that of the Black Stars, as Joseph Aribo’s attempt to explore Ghana’s goal area, went wide off the bar.

Debutants Felix Afena Gyan effort at taking over the Nigerian defence saw William Troost Ekong clearing his lines to keep the scores intact after 44 minutes.

The second half was more opened, as dominance swung from one side to the other in search of the equalizer but it never materialised.

Mohammed Kudus came close to open the scoring for Ghana but his strike after meandering his way into the goal area, the ball was pushed to corner kick by Francis Uzoho on the 70th minute.

It was a scary moment for Ghana in the 77th minute when Iddrisu Baba, handled the ball, which was ruled a penalty, but a second check by Morocco referee, Redouane Jiyed saw the decision reversed leaving the game barren for the return leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria four days time.