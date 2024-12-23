Super Raffle Ghana’s First Mini-Draw Brings Big Wins and Brighter Smiles

Super Raffle Ghana has successfully held its first mini-draw in Accra, bringing smiles to the faces of over 50 winners.

The event, which featured cash prizes and home appliances, marked the beginning of an initiative aimed at making a lasting impact on Ghanaians’ lives.

Winners took home a variety of prizes, including Samsung 55-inch TVs, LG 43-inch TVs, refrigerators, chest freezers, air fryers, blenders, kettles, and headphones.

Others received cash prizes ranging from ₵250 to ₵1,000. Excitement filled the air as winners were called live during the draw to receive prizes.

Major Draw Set for January 2025

In an interview with Derrick Ayisi Addo, Director of Super Raffle Ghana, he announced that the major draw is slated for January 12, 2025, where a brand new Geely CoolRay car worth over USD 20,000 will be up for grabs as grand prizes.

Addo emphasized the long-term vision of the initiative, noting that the raffle is not just a one-time event but part of a broader mission to support the needy and promote youth sports in Ghana.

“Super Raffle Ghana is here to stay,” Addo declared. “This is not a nine-day wonder. We are committed to making this initiative a lasting one, focused on improving lives and fostering development in Ghana.”

Affordable Tickets and Transparent Process

Participation in the raffle is simple and accessible. Tickets are priced at just ₵20 and can be purchased via USSD code ( (*246*7#)). Each ticket qualifies participants for both the minor and major draws.

Winners of cash prizes receive their winnings instantly via mobile money, while physical items, such as household appliances and the car, are delivered directly to ensure transparency and accountability.

A New Era of Raffles in Ghana

Launched just a month ago, Super Raffle Ghana seeks to redefine the raffle experience in the country. At its core, the initiative is about giving back to communities, supporting youth sports, and driving local development.

Speaking on the broader vision, Addo said:

“Our mission is to make life better for Ghanaians, especially those who cannot easily afford basic household appliances. Beyond just offering exciting prizes, the majority of our profits go back into the community to support social interventions and youth development in sports.”

Combating Fraud and Building Trust

Super Raffle Ghana is determined to change the negative perceptions surrounding raffles in the country, emphasizing its legitimacy and fairness. With the backing of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), the organization has implemented strict measures to ensure transparency and compliance.

“This is not a scam. We’re here to change the narrative about raffles in Ghana. With our background in the luxury business, we are committed to delivering a legitimate and trustworthy experience,” Addo stated confidently.

Only participants aged 18 and above with valid Ghanaian identification are eligible to enter, ensuring compliance with regulations and protecting the integrity of the initiative.

Call to Action

Addo urged Ghanaians to embrace the initiative, highlighting its legitimacy, sustainability, and community-driven focus. “Super Raffle Ghana is fully owned by Ghanaian youth and is here to improve lives, not just to make profits. We aim to create a better Ghana, one raffle at a time,” he added.

With the first mini draw successfully concluded and the major draw on the horizon, Super Raffle Ghana has positioned itself as more than just a game of chance—it’s a movement for transformation and progress.

