Super Volleyball Championship 2023 Scheduled For December 18

This year’s Super Volleyball competition (SVC) massive end-of-year indoor volleyball competition will be held at the Ghana International School (GIS) in Cantonments, Accra from December 18 to 22, 2023.

The Super Volleyball Championship, which is the biggest indoor volleyball championship in West Africa is the most exciting and competitive volleyball event in December, with the hugely anticipated 2023 edition also taking place at a new venue.

The 2023 edition of the tournament will see six (6) of the best volleyball teams from the Greater Accra Volleyball League compete for the sought-after giant trophy and championship medals in both the men’s and women’s categories.

The dates set for the Super Volleyball Championships 2023 (SVC23) are the 18th to the 22nd of December, 2023, with the four-day tournament expected to deliver cracking and mouthwatering matchups.

Air Force Women will be defending the title in the women’s division after edging Army Women in straight sets in last year’s grand finale, while the men’s category will see defending champions Police aspire to win the tournament for the second time after winning the last edition with a straight sets victory over their fiercest rivals, Air Force.

A Press Conference to announce the tournament will take place at the Media Center, Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday December12.