Super Volleyball Championship Honour Outstanding Stars

… Martha Bavon (Airforce) And Abdul-Ibrahim Hameed (Police) Win MVP

The 2022 edition of the Super Volleyball Championship was held at the Ga Mashie Hall of the Trust Sports Emporioum from December 21 to 23, 2022 where Ghana Police displayed marvelously to win the men’s division, while Ghana Airforce put up an amazing performance to win the female category.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards went to Martha Bavon (Ghana Airforce) And Abdul-Ibrahim Hameed (Ghana Police).

Tropkies for Best Setter for male and female was picked by Cecilia Asantewaa of Ghana Airforce and William Kingsley of Ghana Police respectively.

Best Server awards went to Benedicta Morti of Ghana Airforce and Richard Amanor of Ghana Police, while Best Outside Hitter award was taken by Rashaka Katadat of Ghana Army and Abdul-Ibrahim Hameed of Ghana Police.

The Best Middle Player prize went to Esther Asiedu of Ghana Police and Ben Attom of Ghana Police.

Best Libero trophies were put on Asaana Idrissu of El Wak Wings and Kofi Owusu of Ghana Army, while Best Opposition prize went to Hakeema Atinkadem of Ghana Police and Hakeem Mukaila of Ghana Airforce respectively.

The Most Outstanding Coach trophy was taken by Samuel Owusu-Addo of Ghana Airforce.

The second edition of the Super Volleyball Championship was an improvement upon the premier edition, and the organisers have promised to make the 2023 edition bigger and better.

Mr. Mohammed Awudu Aputeog, the hard working director of the Championship is calling on corporate Ghana for sponsorship and support.

He has single handled the two exciting annual events all by himself, with inspiration from the Greater Accra Volleyball Association, and backing by the Ghana Volleyball Federation.