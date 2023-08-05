Superflux International Denies False Allegations

Superflux International Limited, a reputable security printing company in Nigeria, finds itself unjustly embroiled in a web of false accusations and malicious news publications.

Superflux International Limited vehemently denies any involvement in money laundering or the misappropriation of COVID-19 funds. The company takes its corporate responsibility seriously and has never acted as a conduit for illegal activities. Additionally, the claim that the company retained ballot papers for the 2023 elections to favor a particular candidate is utterly false and unsubstantiated.

The company sets the record straight by clarifying that it was not contracted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to print ballot papers for any elections during the 2023 electoral period. Therefore, the accusation of printing extra ballot papers to manipulate election results is baseless and aimed at misleading the public.

Superflux International Limited highlights its transparent and legitimate organizational changes. It confirms that Mr. Tokunbo Talabi resigned as the MD/CEO in December 2017, with Mr. Gabriel Okonkwo appointed as his successor from January 1, 2018.

Furthermore, Mr. Talabi resigned as a Director in June 2019, and the company promptly updated its registration at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) accordingly.

As a socially responsible corporate entity, Superflux International Limited made significant contributions to support communities and institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company donated substantial amounts to various initiatives, including a N20,000,000 donation to Ogun State Covid-19 Fund and payments to Zimanel Global Enterprises for the purchase of food items shared as COVID-19 relief. All donations were properly accounted for, but misinterpretations by malicious actors misrepresented the contributions as questionable credits.

The company expresses its deep concern over the intrusion into its privacy and intends to take legal action against the perpetrators responsible for disseminating false information. Legal advisers have been engaged to redeem the company’s reputation and bring the perpetrators to justice.