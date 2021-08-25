Supermodel Amerlise appointed 2021 Ghana Models Awards ambassador

Nini Amerlise, a Ghanaian-Canadian model has been appointed the face of this year’s Ghana Models Awards scheduled for September 18, 2021 at the Accra City Hall.

Supermodel Amerlise has vast exposure in the modelling world and has been pushing the boundaries of modelling by featuring in film projects in the United States, Co – hosting radio shows in Nigeria, and offering motivational speeches both online and at other international events.

Amerlise, who won season one of ‘Supermodel Canada’, was elated with her appointment and hopes to encourage Ghanaian models to reach the pinnacle of world modelling.

“I just want to encourage Ghanaian models that every challenge in their lives serves a purpose to push forward on your journey of becoming top models. So, regardless of what they might have faced, it shouldn’t be a discouraging factor as it constitutes the driving factor that would propel them in fulfilling their destiny”, she said.

Mr. Jerry Wonder, the Founder and Executive Director of the Ghana Models Awards in an interview said, Amerlise was chosen based on her selfless and persistent efforts in helping models become better at their profession describing her as an inspiration.

“Every model’s dream is to reach the status of Supermodel. Nini Amerlise has shown Ghanaian models, especially in Ghana, that nothing is impossible; even for a Ghanaian model. We are so glad to have her as our face for this year and we believe her association with our brand will impact our audience positively and neutralize the negative perception about modelling in Ghana”, he said.

Amerlise, who was the first winner of ‘Supermodel Canada’, works both in Canada and abroad on many projects. She was also the CoverGirl for the 2021 summer edition of American magazine PUMP. She has a Ghanaian father and a Canadian mother and takes pride in both cultures.